2 more in custody in connection to Brundidge murder case

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers confirms two more suspects in a Brundidge murder case have turned themselves in after seeing reports of a third suspect's arrest.

Trista Townsend was wanted for questioning and Jacory Townsend was wanted for murder in the May 30 homicide of 22-year-old Xavier Thomas. Both turned themselves in on Saturday without incident.

Thomas was shot outside of the Brundidge Retirement Center on Walding Circle. He was a passenger in a vehicle when someone opened fire on him.

The United States Marshal's Service previously notified CrimeStoppers that Demarcus Flowers, 25, was arrested without incident in Colorado. No other details were given on his arrest.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.