Coroner releases identity of body found in Covington County lake

According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the wayMore >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
AUSA Chapter hosted a scholarship presentation at Ingrid's Jewelers Thursday morning.More >>
Pockets of rain and rumbles continue to lift northward across south and central Alabama this evening. These showers and isolated storms will slowly diminish into the overnight hours.More >>
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.More >>
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is objecting to subpoenas issued by the intelligence committee's GOP chairman on the Russia probe that could expose wrongdoing by Obama administration.More >>
The prospects are looking up for Montgomery as the city battles to land the F-35 jet program. During a Montgomery chamber business breakfast, community leaders got an update from the site visit last week by the military.More >>
The beginning of summer is here, and that means fun in the sun for many kids here as they vacation with their families, but for some the summer is just another difficult time of the year.More >>
James Talton has been named the new public health administrative officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, officials confirmed Friday.More >>
The body found in a Covington County lake has been identified as 31-year-old Brandon Hancock, according to the county coroner.More >>
The Attorney General’s Office has affirmed a judge’s decision not to dismiss indictments on prosecutorial misconduct allegations in former House Speaker Mike Hubbard's prosecution.More >>
