Coroner releases identity of body found in Covington County lake

The body found in a Covington County lake has been identified as 31-year-old Brandon Hancock, according to the county coroner Norman Hobson. He ruled it as an accidental drowning.

Hancock's body was found Thursday morning in Gantt Lake by two fisherman, about 100 yards from the shoreline. Alabama State Trooper Kevin Cook said the body did not have on a life jacket.

Hancock had been missing since early Monday morning, after friends dropped him off to go fishing at Cypress Landing on the north end of Gantt Lake. His kayak was found later.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.