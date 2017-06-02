Prattville police investigate incident at Target

The Prattville Police Department’s investigative unit is looking for a man who allegedly took inappropriate photos of a woman while she was shopping.

Ashley Walters, 21, said she was at the Prattville Target on Thursday afternoon, looking through the women’s section, when another shopper told her a man was taking a photo up her skirt with his cellphone.

“Next thing I know, the man is running over to her to show her that he deleted the picture off of his phone,” Walters said. “Then he runs over to me, tries to deny it at first but then shows me where he deleted it off his phone as well.”

Walters said she went over to talk to the woman who told her what was happening, and when they turned to find the man he was gone.

“From there, we went and found management,” Walters said. “They told us they were very sorry it happened, and that they were going to look on the video camera and see if they could identify him, but that there’s not much else they can do.”

After going out to her car, Walters said she decided she wanted to push back against what had happened to her. She went back into the store, where another employee told her she would have to get police involved for the store to be able to release the tape. That’s when she said she called Prattville police, and an officer met her at the store and she was able to file a report.

“He was a very supportive officer. He gave me a card and told me they would already be working on it since they’re already investigating a case similar to mine,” Walters said.

She said she was told similar cases have been reported near the Prattville and Millbrook Walmarts. Walter’s own Facebook post about the incident drew even more support.

“Some lady came forward after seeing my post,” Walter’s said. “She went to police and gave a written statement about her experience at Target as well.”

Captain David Fowler, with the Prattville Police Department, confirmed a report was completed for Aggravated Criminal Surveillance. A member of the department’s Investigations Unit said the department reached out to Target, and was told someone would be able to release the surveillance footage to them early next week. Until then, Prattville PD cannot comment on the situation.

A manager at the Target in Prattville said the store has no comment on the incident.

Walters said if the surveillance footage supports what she believes happened and a suspect is identified, she plans to press charges.

