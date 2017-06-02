1 dead after officer involved shooting in Henry County

One person is dead after an officer involved shooting in Henry County Friday night.

The event occurred on U.S. 431 south of Abbeville, and involved the Henry County Sheriff's Office. The victim has been identified as Charles Darnell Baker, Jr., 29, of Union Springs. He was pronounced dead at the Southeast Alabama Medical Center.

At around 7 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of County Road 64 for speeding. The deputy asked the passenger of the vehicle, Baker, to exit after smelling illegal narcotics and alcohol inside.

According to initial reports, Baker began to fight with the deputy, breaking away from the deputy, who was on the ground. Reports say Baker started taking out a handgun while the deputy tried to stand. The deputy then used deadly force to stop Baker.

The Abbeville/Henry County Criminal Investigation Unit reports a passerby witnessed the event and helped the deputy in securing the scene and the driver of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle has not been identified. Alcoholic beverages, marijuana and pills believed to be ecstasy were recovered at the scene.

The deputy involved in the shooting is currently on paid administrative leave and only received minor injuries.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the incident.

