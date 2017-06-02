1 injured in Henry County officer-involved shooting

Agents with the the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one suspect injured.

The event occurred Friday in Henry County on U.S. 431 south of Abbeville, and involved the Henry County Sheriff's Office and one suspect, who was injured.

Since the incident occurred, the injured suspect has been taken to the Southeast Alabama Medical Center.

