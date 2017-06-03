TRAFFIC: Accident at HWY 231 and Merriwether RD, both lanes blocked

TRAFFIC: Accident at HWY 231 and Merriwether RD, both lanes bloc - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is reporting an accident on Highway 231 and Merriwether Road in front of Sweet Creek Farm Market.

Both lanes are closed, and emergency units are en route. 

Motorists should use caution.

