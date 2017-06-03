TRAFFIC: Accident at HWY 231 and Merriwether RD, both lanes blocked

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is reporting an accident on Highway 231 and Merriwether Road in front of Sweet Creek Farm Market.
Both lanes are closed, and emergency units are en route.
Motorists should use caution.
Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
12 East Delano Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36105
(334) 288-1212
publicfile@wsfa.com
(334) 613-8256EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.