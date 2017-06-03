TRAFFIC: Both lanes reopened after accident at Hwy. 231 and Merriwether Rd.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is reporting that the two lanes of Highway 231 are open again after an accident closed both.
The accident happened on Hwy. 231 and Merriwether Road in front of Sweet Creek Farm Market. According to Alabama State Troopers, it was a two vehicle wreck with injuries.
Motorists should use caution.
