Booker T. Washington Magnet High students hold peace rally

The students of Booker T. Washington Magnet High School in Montgomery came together for a day of peace and unity at their inaugural Peace and Unity rally.

No violence in the community is what this event’s organizer, Andarious Porter, wants.

“What can we do to stop the violence?" said Porter.

Aside from the rally, Porter wants the community to step up for what they believe in.

"Don't be afraid to tell authority figures what's going on in the community, schools, classrooms, social media and stuff like that," said Porter.

Porter has a few ideas of his own to help prevent violence on campuses across the United States.

"We should get stricter security at schools," said Porter. "I believe all schools should have metal detectors, and I think that there should be a police officer at each school, after school, patrolling the area to stop the violence."

Porter says there will be another Peace and Unity Rally next year.

