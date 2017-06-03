Kelcie's Place celebrates its 10 year anniversary

Kelcie's Place, a non-profit organization designed to help autistic teenagers in the River Region, celebrated its 10 year anniversary Saturday.

"It was named after Kelcie because one thing he's my son," said Rosalyn Roper, CEO and Founder of Kelcie's Place. "Kelcie likes to do adventurous things, so I named it Kelcie. It's a place for him, so Kelcie's Place."

Kelcie's Place provides a creative environment for young adults with autism to grow and learn in an environment structured to meet their educational, emotional and social needs.

"As children get older with autism they need more things to do. So, I thought about it, researched it, and found ways just to help out our community to grow and know about autistic things that people need when they get older," said Roper.

Their vision is to increase the quality of life for those diagnosed with autism. This includes interaction with horses.

"When they have interaction with animals that makes them more sensory integrated to feel and touch, and also it makes them come out of their shell a little more from autism. They learn to do social skills and they learn to interact not only with the horses but with people more," said Roper.

Kelcie's Place capped off its 10 year anniversary celebration with a ride off into the summer via horseback.

