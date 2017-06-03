Kelcie's Place celebrates its 10 year anniversary

Several pedestrians were run over by a van in London on Saturday, according to local media reports.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A teen boy faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of putting a pressure cooker under his ex-girlfriend's bed.More >>
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.More >>
AUSA Chapter hosted a scholarship presentation at Ingrid's Jewelers Thursday morning.More >>
Police in the Philippines say they are questioning a taxi driver who may be able to provide details on the suspect in the Manila casino attack that killed dozens of people.More >>
Several pedestrians were run over by a van in London on Saturday, according to local media reports.More >>
American defense secretary describes North Korea's nuclear ambitions as 'a clear and present danger'.More >>
Demonstration in downtown Kabul enters second day after authorities say several protesters were killed by police when it turned violent.More >>
Saturday Kelcie's Place, a non-profit organization designed to help autistic teenagers in the River Region, celebrated its 10 year anniversary.More >>
AP sources: Special counsel on probe into Russia and election meddling expanding scope to include former Trump campaign manager.More >>
The Alabama Department of Transportation will be enforcing road blocks on Interstate 85 at the new Moore’s Mill Road bridge beginning Monday.More >>
