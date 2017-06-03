Family trips can include birding, too

Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the wayMore >>
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the wayMore >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.More >>
Birding at the Grand can be, well, grand. Sometimes good birding can happen even when it's not your primary purpose.More >>
Birding at the Grand can be, well, grand. Sometimes good birding can happen even when it's not your primary purpose.More >>
No one has ever mistaken Fayette County as a Mecca for birding. In fact, relatively few birders ever have filed online eBird reports on the birds they have identified there. But a day trip there earlier this month by myself and three of the state's better birders -- note that I did not include myself in that description -- found that Fayette County is far from being a birding desert.More >>
No one has ever mistaken Fayette County as a Mecca for birding. In fact, relatively few birders ever have filed online eBird reports on the birds they have identified there. But a day trip there earlier this month by myself and three of the state's better birders -- note that I did not include myself in that description -- found that Fayette County is far from being a birding desert.More >>
I love road trips. There is something soul-satisfying about jumping into a car and heading out with only a general idea of where you're going and what you're going to do.More >>
I love road trips. There is something soul-satisfying about jumping into a car and heading out with only a general idea of where you're going and what you're going to do.More >>
Sometimes, what's good for the birds might not be good for the birders. Each year, the Alabama Ornithological Society holds two of its three meetings on Dauphin Island specifically to try to be there when migrating birds are making stopovers during their spring and fall flights to and from wintering grounds in the Caribbean, South America and Central America. But when about 100 AOS members gathered for three days of field trips in April, there were far fewer migrants than are usuall...More >>
Sometimes, what's good for the birds might not be good for the birders. Each year, the Alabama Ornithological Society holds two of its three meetings on Dauphin Island specifically to try to be there when migrating birds are making stopovers during their spring and fall flights to and from wintering grounds in the Caribbean, South America and Central America. But when about 100 AOS members gathered for three days of field trips in April, there were far fewer migrants than are usuall...More >>
For more than two decades starting in 1989, ornithologists captured and banded thousands of birds migrating through the Fort Morgan peninsula on Alabama's coastline.More >>
For more than two decades starting in 1989, ornithologists captured and banded thousands of birds migrating through the Fort Morgan peninsula on Alabama's coastline.More >>
Alabama has eight species of woodpeckers that regularly reside in the state, and until a few weeks ago I had seen only seven of them.More >>
Alabama has eight species of woodpeckers that regularly reside in the state, and until a few weeks ago I had seen only seven of them.More >>
One of my favorite local places to bird is an island off the Alabama River just north of Montgomery. Not only will you find lots of birds there, but you might also bump into a former congressman and mayor of Montgomery clearing brush.More >>
One of my favorite local places to bird is an island off the Alabama River just north of Montgomery. Not only will you find lots of birds there, but you might also bump into a former congressman and mayor of Montgomery clearing brush.More >>
If you haven't already, it's time to get your hummingbird feeders out. The Ruby Throats are back.More >>
If you haven't already, it's time to get your hummingbird feeders out. The Ruby Throats are back.More >>
There are some birders who will drop everything and rush virtually anywhere for a chance to see a truly rare bird. But even relatively common birds are fun to find when they are somewhere they aren't supposed to be.More >>
There are some birders who will drop everything and rush virtually anywhere for a chance to see a truly rare bird. But even relatively common birds are fun to find when they are somewhere they aren't supposed to be.More >>
The White Pelican is one of Alabama's most beautiful birds, and one of my favorites to attempt to photograph.More >>
The White Pelican is one of Alabama's most beautiful birds, and one of my favorites to attempt to photograph.More >>