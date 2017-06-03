Lewis-Clark State holds off Faulkner in NAIA World Series Championship

LEWISTON, Idaho (Faulkner Athletics) - Faulkner (54-12) and Lewis-Clark State (40-14) battled back and forth through 6 1/2 innings in tonight’s Avista-NAIA World Series championship game here at Harris Field, but a two-run seventh frame proved too much for the Eagles to overcome and ultimately paved the way to the 6-4 decision and the Warriors’ third consecutive title.

A Tra'mayne Holmes leadoff single provided John Price with additional ammunition for his followup home run giving Faulkner a 2-0 first-inning lead.

The Warriors did the same in the bottom of the inning, however, courtesy of a Micah Brown bomb and LCSC slipped into a one-run advantage a few moments later on a Brock Ephan single.

L.D. Coney's speed helped even the run totals in the top of the second when he knocked in the tying run and beat out an infield throw to first.

The Warriors then thwarted a go-ahead effort in the third inning with a rapid throw home on T.J. Condon's infield contact.

The Eagles reclaimed a slight lead in the forth thanks to heads-up base running by Wes Roberson who scored from second on a fielder's choice scenario.

A costly balk by mid-game reliever Tyler Campbell moved a pair of runners into scoring position in the sixth, however, and the home team tied the game on wild pitch immediately after.

Coney’s brilliant catch in foul territory down the first base line bailed Faulkner out of the sticky situation.

The Warriors claimed their largest and final lead of the game in the seventh inning behind an explosive RBI-triple from JJ Robinson and a wild pitch from Holmes two batters later.

In the do-or-die ninth Faulkner found itself in an eerily similar position to last night. Trailing by two runs the team sat staring down the barrel of the gun armed with the same spot in the batting order.

After a leadoff strikeout, Ryan Rosa, who delivered last night's game-tying RBI, dropped a single into right-center field and Pinch hitter Michael Darr mirrored his previous showing offering up a single.

LCSC turned to the bullpen and closer Anthony Baldreas clinched his fifth save of the year, and second against the Eagles in the Series, on a single toss to pinch hitter Deivy Palmerio that ended in a double play.

Holmes, Price and Rosa were all 2-for-4 in the finale.

Tyler Tungate, who suffered Faulkner's first loss to LCSC on Tuesday, overcame a rocky start and soon settled into a groove giving the team 4 1/3 quality innings of work.

The junior right-hander allowed three earned runs on four hits while striking out three batters, walking three and hitting a pair.

Braden Olive pried the defense out of the remainder of the fifth inning and posted zeros across the stat sheet.

Campbell surrounded the lone run on the misplaced pitch in the sixth and allowed a single hit.

Jonathan Wilkins (0-2) suffered the loss in 1/3 of an inning of work in the seventh after surrendering two earned runs on as many hits.

Holmes shifted from third base to pitcher and closed out the final 1 2/3 allowing a single hit while gaining a strikeout.

For the second straight year the two teams tangled in a winner-take-all championship showdown. The Eagles battled the Warriors three times in this Series alone with no victory determined by more than two runs. In all, the two powers have gone toe-to-toe eight times in Lewiston. LCSC is 5-3 in those matchups.

“There are no words for a time like this,” said an emotional Patrick McCarthy to his team after the loss. “All I can tell you is that in life, you’re going to face adversity and injustice. But you don’t ever, ever give up. You don’t ever top fighting the good fight. Because you stand for something, you’re men. You guys had to blood, sweat and tear every pitch for 66 games. And there’s no ring in this world that can make you more of a man than you are right now.

You did everything you could for each other this year and you can’t tell me that you didn’t leave everything you had on that field tonight. And that’s all you can ever ask of each other. It doesn’t matter that a ring didn’t come. It’s just a game and a game in Lewiston doesn’t say anything about who you are. What matters is what you’re going to make of your life and what kind of men you become from here. That is what we are watching for and what we can’t wait to see. Because I know you’re going to be great. I love all of you.”

The World Series Gold Glove went to Price as did All-World Series team honors. Rosa, Montezuma and Pelaez joined Price on the All-World Series team.

