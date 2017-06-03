Roderic Scott's family celebrates his life and legacy

Roderic Scott, a Lee High School basketball standout, passed away last March, but his family and friends are trying to keep his legacy alive.

"We just want to give back to the community, and keep Roderic's name alive," said Renita Scott, Roderic's mother. "I want them to always remember Roderic's quote, 'To do something great, and to be something great,' and they can do and be whatever they want to be."

Roderic passed away last March in a traffic accident. The Scott family gathered to remember him, but in the future they hope to gather around Roderic's birthday, in April, to celebrate his life and legacy.

