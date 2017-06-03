Mize strikes out 12 as Auburn defeats Tennessee Tech, 5-3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Casey Mize tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts in a complete game and Auburn advanced to the finals of the NCAA baseball tournament's Tallahassee Regional with a 5-3 victory over Tennessee Tech on Saturday night.

It is the fourth time this season the sophomore right-hander has had 12 strikeouts in a game. Mize (8-2) came into the game allowing just two home runs, but Tennessee Tech's Ryan Flick and Chase Chambers each hit solo shots.

Luke Jarvis drove in two runs with a fourth-inning single and Jay Estes had two hits, including a home run in the eighth for Auburn (37-24), which is looking to advance to the Super Regional for the first time since 1999.

The Tigers will face the Florida State-Tennessee Tech winner in the finals on Sunday.

Trevor Putzig had two hits for the Golden Eagles (41-20). Losing pitcher Jake Usher (5-3) gave up four runs and five hits in 3 1/3 innings.

