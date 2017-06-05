Lineman Appreciation Day: AL says 'thank you' for keeping electricity flowing

Monday, June 5th is Alabama's Lineman Appreciation Day, a day to recognize those who work on the power lines that provide electricity to our homes.

Lineman Appreciation Day was designated as the first Monday in June by the Alabama Legislature in 2014.

There are more than 2,000 linemen who work for power companies and cooperatives in Alabama and help keep the lights on it for more than 1 million Alabamians.

These workers are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and are sometimes called to work far from home. They are often "first responders" when a disaster strikes.

Alabama lineman have been called to restore power after natural disasters from as far away as New England, Louisiana, South Carolina and even to other countries including places like Haiti in Guatemala. It's been ranked as one of the most dangerous jobs out there.

Safety is the first priority for electric linemen. They undergo countless hours of training and refresher courses to make sure no one is hurt on the job.



The Energy Institute of Alabama is hosting an event at Dixie Electric's to honor the job Alabama's linemen do.

