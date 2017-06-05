Lineman Appreciation Day: AL says 'thank you' for keeping electricity flowing

Police said the situation is contained.More >>
Police said the situation is contained.More >>
Officials say a district attorney will decide if this was a justified homicide.More >>
Officials say a district attorney will decide if this was a justified homicide.More >>
The National Action Network is set to hold a news conference on video showing a 12-year old boy being kicked by a store employee.More >>
The National Action Network is set to hold a news conference on video showing a 12-year old boy being kicked by a store employee.More >>
Colleton County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man deceased.More >>
Colleton County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man deceased.More >>
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.More >>
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.More >>
AUSA Chapter hosted a scholarship presentation at Ingrid's Jewelers Thursday morning.More >>
The Wiregrass AUSA Chapter hosted a scholarship presentation at Ingrid's Jewelers Thursday morning.More >>
Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against him.More >>
Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against him.More >>
In a series of early morning tweets, Trump urged the Justice Department to ask for an "expedited hearing" at the high court and seek a "much tougher version" of the order temporarily blocking entry to the U.S. from a half-dozen majority Muslim countries.More >>
In a series of early morning tweets, Trump urged the Justice Department to ask for an "expedited hearing" at the high court and seek a "much tougher version" of the order temporarily blocking entry to the U.S. from a half-dozen majority Muslim countries.More >>
Seven people died on Saturday and dozens were injured, 21 of them critically, in the attack.More >>
Seven people died on Saturday and dozens were injured, 21 of them critically, in the attack.More >>
Do you feel like it has rained every day for the past week? If so and you live in Montgomery, you are actually right on the moneyMore >>
Do you feel like it has rained every day for the past week? If so and you live in Montgomery, you are actually right on the moneyMore >>
Police said the situation is contained.More >>
Police said the situation is contained.More >>
"Wonder Woman" has soared to a $100.5 million box-office debut in North American theaters, making the Patty Jenkins-directed superhero film the biggest opening ever for a movie directed by a woman.More >>
"Wonder Woman" has soared to a $100.5 million box-office debut in North American theaters, making the Patty Jenkins-directed superhero film the biggest opening ever for a movie directed by a woman.More >>
Monday, June 5th is Alabama's Lineman Appreciation Day, a day to recognize those who work on the power lines that provide electricity to our homes.More >>
Monday, June 5th is Alabama's Lineman Appreciation Day, a day to recognize those who work on the power lines that provide electricity to our homes.More >>
The two-time cancer survivor has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer research through her running.More >>
The two-time cancer survivor has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer research through her running.More >>