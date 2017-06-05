Amanda: More rain today, but we dry out soon!

Do you feel like it has rained every day for the past week? If so and you live in Montgomery, you are actually right on the money... I went back and did some research and found that since last Sunday (May 28th) we have seen some sort of measurable precip in the Capital City. Now some days were wetter than others (totals ranged from a trace to 0.62" on the first day on June) and it looks like we will continue that streak of rainy days, but how much longer will it last?

Monday: I normally don't do this, but I want to quote the forecast discussion from the National Weather Service office in Birmingham. In the discussion they wrote: "Going to give you three guesses for the forecast today and tonight and the first two do not count. Yes, it is going to rain, much like yesterday, the day before, and the day before, etc.". With all the rain we have received this past week or so, you have got to find the silver lining, right? Well for NWS (and other local meteorologists) it's funny moments like this.

Yes - more showers and storms will build as we head through the rest of our day... this is all associated with the same southerly flow ahead of a *very* slow moving system. It continues to help produce more rain today, but severe weather is really not an issue. It may not rain all day long, but intervals of showers are likely; a few thunderstorms could be strong, but coverage of those remains very localized instead of widespread like the rain.

Tuesday: Another day, more rain? Yup... scattered showers continues through the day on Tuesday as the previously mentioned system moves towards the south. This looks to be our last day of muggy air; highs are in the 80s and dewpoints remain elevated as the system ushers in dry conditions in by the nighttime.



Wednesday: By Wednesday morning you won't need your rain gear any longer!! With the exception of maybe a stray shower, the rain finally comes to an end. Highs are slightly below average but still warm in the 80s. Overall it will be much more comfortable as the humidity will drop big time.

Thursday and Beyond: With dry in place (finally!!) we are keeping this mostly dry through the rest of the workweek and into the weekend. Unfortunately, if you are not a huge fan of the heat, you might not like the numbers we are forecasting... an unsaturated atmosphere will heat up more effectively, so the number on the thermometer will rise quickly back into the upper 80s and low 90 range by the end of the weekend. Good news? We look to remain mostly dry with only a pop-up shower or storm possible.

