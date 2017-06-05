Pedestrian struck, killed by Houston County deputy patrol vehicle

A pedestrian was killed Monday morning after a crash involving a Houston County deputy vehicle, according to the Dothan Police Department.

Dothan Police Chief Steven Parrish says the victim was identified as Quinton Cortez Samuel, 20, from Ocala, Florida.

The crash happened in the 2800 block of East Main Street, Parrish says. Samuel was traveling east in the right-hand lane when the on-duty deputy, also traveling East, struck Samuel. Samuel was pronounced dead at the scene by the Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd.

The cause of the crash is unknown and the case is being investigated by the Dothan Police Traffic Division.

