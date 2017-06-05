Esteemed ASU alumnus, Montgomery native dies

Alabama State University alumnus and Montgomery native George H. Andrews has died at 87-years-old, according to ASU.

Andrews earned a Bachelor of Science degree from ASU in 1951, according to the university. Starting in kindergarten, before graduating from ASU Laboratory High School in 1947, ASU has always been a part of Andrews academic career.

Andrews' time as a college student was filled with recognition of his accomplishments including:

Drum major

President of his freshman and sophomore classes

President of the Dramatics Guild

Student of the Year

Senior of the Year

After graduating from ASU, Andrews entered the U.S. Air Force but maintained his connection and commitment to the school.

“I have always been a part of ASU. It’s in my blood,” Andrews said in a 2012 interview.

In 1967, Andrews initiated the first appearance of the university's marching band on national television, according to ASU. The Mighty Marching Hornets Band performed at a New York Jets football game at Shea Stadium. Because of his help in this endeavor, the marching band continues to appear in national performances, the university said.

Andrews was the vice president of the National Alumni Association and was a member of the ASU Executive Board. He founded the New York Metropolitan chapter of the NAA and was named President Emeritus by the members of the chapter.

According to ASU, more than 100 students were recruited by Andrews to the school and other Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The Student of the Year Award was established and funded by Andrews at ASU.

Andrews said that while he had received numerous civic awards, he most cherished those given to him from his alma mater, the university said.

Andrews died in New York Friday. A memorial service is being planned for July on the ASU campus.

