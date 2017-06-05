Birmingham evangelist announces run for governor

Scott Dawson, founder of the Scott Dawson Evangelistic Association in Birmingham, has announced he will be seeking the position of Governor.

According to his campaign website, Dawson is seeking the gubernatorial seat to help spread the message of hope, to build a better today, and better future for Alabama.

“We've got to move past the typical politicians making typical decisions for Alabama, politicians representing special interests, looking out for the friends they've made along the way,” according to Dawson’s website. “If you want to fix what's wrong with Alabama, then elect a leader who's focused on building us up as people and taking down the political barriers destroying our values and corrupting our future.”

Dawson, a life-long resident of the state, is from the west side of Birmingham. He graduated from Samford University and earned his master of divinity from Beeson Divinity School. He was ordained in gospel ministry by order of Roebuck Park Baptist Church.

