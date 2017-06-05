State offices closed for holiday - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

State offices closed for holiday

Jefferson Davis (Source: Alabama Archives) Jefferson Davis (Source: Alabama Archives)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Many state offices are closed Monday to recognize Jefferson Davis' birthday.

Davis was the president of the Confederacy. His birthday is an official state holiday in Alabama. 

It is one of three state holidays honoring Confederate figures.

State offices will return to regular hours Tuesday morning. 

