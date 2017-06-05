Fort Rucker to conduct anti-terrorism, force protection exercise - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Fort Rucker to conduct anti-terrorism, force protection exercise

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
FORT RUCKER, AL (WSFA) -

Fort Rucker will be conducting an anti-terrorism and force protection exercise this Tuesday through Thursday. 

Visitors should plan accordingly. They may experience delays at the gates, road closures or traffic during the exercise. 

