Brad Bohannon named head baseball coach at Alabama

A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
Police said the situation is contained.More >>
Police said the situation is contained.More >>
An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.More >>
An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.More >>
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.More >>
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
The Wildcats baseball team defeated North Carolina State 8-6 Sunday night.More >>
The Wildcats baseball team defeated North Carolina State 8-6 Sunday night.More >>
Hunter Steinmetz and Justin Paulsen homered as Missouri State moved one win away from advancing to next week's NCAA Tournament super regionals with a 5-4 win over Arkansas on Saturday night.More >>
Hunter Steinmetz and Justin Paulsen homered as Missouri State moved one win away from advancing to next week's NCAA Tournament super regionals with a 5-4 win over Arkansas on Saturday night.More >>
Tigers must win twice Sunday to stay alive.More >>
Tigers must win twice Sunday to stay alive.More >>
Casey Mize tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts in a complete game and Auburn advanced to the finals of the NCAA baseball tournament's Tallahassee Regional with a 5-3 victory over Tennessee Tech on Saturday...More >>
Casey Mize tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts in a complete game and Auburn advanced to the finals of the NCAA baseball tournament's Tallahassee Regional with a 5-3 victory over Tennessee Tech on Saturday night.More >>
Deshaun Watson may get most of the hype when it comes to Clemson's explosive offense, but the Heisman runner-up had a lot of help this season, especially from wide receivers Mike Williams and Deon Cain.More >>
Deshaun Watson may get most of the hype when it comes to Clemson's explosive offense, but the Heisman runner-up had a lot of help this season, especially from wide receivers Mike Williams and Deon Cain.More >>
Deshaun Watson is one of the top college quarterbacks in the country. He's led Clemson into the National Semifinal, has thrown for 3,914 yards and 37 touchdowns. But he's also racked up 15 interceptions,More >>
Deshaun Watson is one of the top college quarterbacks in the country.More >>
Saturday at media day was the first time reporters were able to talk to new Alabama new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian Sarkisian says he's ready for this. .More >>
Saturday at media day was the first time reporters were able to talk to new Alabama new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian Sarkisian says he's ready for this. .More >>
The Georgia Dome will be packed with fans wearing Crimson and Purple on Saturday!More >>
The Georgia Dome will be packed with fans wearing Crimson and Purple on Saturday!More >>
Peach Bowl eve brought upon the final head coaches joint press conference in Atlanta on Friday. Believe it or not Washington coach Chris Petersen and Alabama coach Nick Saban had to field more questions from the media.More >>
Peach Bowl eve brought upon the final head coaches joint press conference in Atlanta on Friday. Believe it or not Washington coach Chris Petersen and Alabama coach Nick Saban had to field more questions from the media.More >>
Everyone knows how tough the Alabama defense is, but how about the Washington Huskies' defense.More >>
Everyone knows how tough the Alabama defense is, but how about the Washington Huskies' defense.More >>
Baylor Bears defeat the Boise State Broncos at the Cactus Bowl, 31-12.More >>
Baylor Bears defeat the Boise State Broncos at the Cactus Bowl, 31-12.More >>
Babies born in Columbus this week are going to be born Buckeye fans.More >>
Babies born in Columbus this week are going to be born Buckeye fans.More >>
The mighty Alabama Crimson Tide faces one-loss Clemson for the national title in college football.More >>
The mighty Alabama Crimson Tide faces one-loss Clemson for the national title in college football.More >>
Alabama and Clemson fans relieve the pregame tension hours before the big game.More >>
Alabama and Clemson fans relieve the pregame tension hours before the big game.More >>