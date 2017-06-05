Troy city councilman running for state House seat

Troy City councilman Marcus B. Paramore announced his candidacy for the District 89 Alabama House of Representatives seat Monday.

Paramore, 51, is currently in his second term on the Troy City Council.

He says that has always taken a pro-business, pro-jobs approach to government.

“I am proud of the positive economic growth we have experienced in our city. I am proud that Troy was recently listed as one of the fastest growing cities in Alabama,” Paramore said.

Paramore serves as the director of government relations for Troy University.

“I believe my experience in Montgomery and Washington provides me with an advantage to position District 89 for future growth both in new jobs and expansion of existing industry, as well as better infrastructure,” Paramore said.

Paramore graduated from Troy University.

“It has been a great honor to serve the citizens of Troy on the city council. Now, I believe it is time to take my experience and leadership to the Alabama House of Representatives. I will fight everyday to protect and promote the conservative values of Pike and Dale Counties," Paramore said.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.