Troy city councilman running for state House seat

President Donald Trump is laying out his vision for overhauling the nation's air traffic control system on Monday.More >>
U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia meddled in the presidential election to hurt the bid of Democrat Hillary Clinton.More >>
U.S. Rep Mo Brooks has selected Alabama Rep. Arnold Mooney as his campaign chairman in his bid for U.S. Senate.More >>
Advocate groups are lashing out at lawmakers over the move to defund a system designed to update Alabama crime victims. They’re asking the governor for help to keep the system up and running.More >>
Alabama lawmakers have submitted new legislative districts lines to a federal court after being ordered to correct racial gerrymandering.More >>
The chairman of the powerful Alabama House Rules Committee is stepping down from his chairmanship and will not seek re-election next year after two decades in the Legislature.More >>
Troy City councilman Marcus B. Paramore announced his candidacy for the Alabama House of Representatives Monday.More >>
According to one Alabama state lawmaker, Robert Bentley's days as Alabama's governor may be numbered.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill into law Friday with the intention of bringing Alabama's criminal code up-to-date with regards to sexual misconduct when technology is involved.More >>
A new Alabama law could make which party you vote for in the primary more important than ever.More >>
When the window closed a total of 21 Democrats and Republicans had their names in the official running for the U.S. Senate seat.More >>
The death penalty will remain in Alabama for the foreseeable future, but the 2017 legislative session saw changes to exactly how the state deals with death row cases.More >>
