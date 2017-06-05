Final suspect captured in Perry County bank robbery

U.S. Marshals captured Stanley Young Monday morning in New York.

Young was the third and final man suspected in a west Alabama bank robbery in Marion in September.

Young's alleged accomplices, Jabriel Bell and Fortune Hopkins, Jr., were apprehended in mid-May after being mistakenly released by police in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to Perry County sheriff Billy Jones.

Jones says Young put up no resistance when U.S. Marshals found him.

It's not clear at this time when Young will be brought back to Alabama.

