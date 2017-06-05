Final suspect captured in Perry County bank robbery

A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.
AUSA Chapter hosted a scholarship presentation at Ingrid's Jewelers Thursday morning.
Scott Dawson, founder of the Scott Dawson Evangelistic Association in Birmingham, has announced he will be seeking the position of Governor.
Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.
Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against him.
Seven people died on Saturday and dozens were injured, 21 of them critically, in the attack.
In a series of early morning tweets, Trump urged the Justice Department to ask for an "expedited hearing" at the high court and seek a "much tougher version" of the order temporarily blocking entry to the U.S. from a half-dozen majority Muslim countries.
A man sustained non-life threatening injuries after a shooting Monday afternoon in Montgomery.
U.S. Marshals captured Stanley Young this morning in New York.
