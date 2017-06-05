Limiting screen time could be beneficial to children's health

Parents, we have heard it before: we should set limits on how much time our children spend in front of screens. Now, the clarion call is even louder: Screen binge-ing could lead to real health problems for your children.

A recently published study found that 18 percent of 9 to 10-year-olds who spent more than three hours a day on screens could be at higher risk of type 2 diabetes.

"It makes sense if you think about it. Kids are more likely to snack mindlessly when they're in front of a screen than they are when they're outside or exercising," said Tercius Bufete, Electronics Editor for Consumer Reports.

It doesn't help that screen time is often accompanied by junk-food ads.

So, how do you get your kids not to spend so much time in front of TV or on devices?

"Remember the old saying monkey see monkey do? Well, if you're doing it, it's likely your kids are too," said Bufete. "So first, set limits on your own screen time. Then set limits for them."

Some ways to achieve this include having all family members put their devices away and turn off the TV during dinner time. You can also only allow screens in certain rooms, like the family room, and use routers like Google WiFi and Eero, which have apps you can use to block access during certain times of the day.

The American Academy of Pediatrics also has a 'Media Time Calculator' which can help determine age appropriate limits of screen time for your child.

Perhaps the best way to cut back on screen time: get your kids outside and into sports.

Other things you can do which will make a difference: have the whole family leave phones outside the bedrooms when it's time for sleep. It's also useful to track time spent on smartphones. You can use an app called Moment and Screen Time; you might be surprised!

