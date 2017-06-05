Man injured in shooting on S. Burbank Drive Monday afternoon - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Man injured in shooting on S. Burbank Drive Monday afternoon

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A man sustained non-life threatening injuries after a shooting Monday afternoon in Montgomery.

The shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. Montgomery Police Department officers responded to the scene in the 100 block of South Burbank Drive.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.  

