Valiant Cross Academy wins $50K grant

The "A Community Thrives" initiative is awarding Valiant Cross Academy with a $50,000 gr ant. It's been only two years since the all-male private school opened its doors in downtown Montgomery.

"It's just very humbling. Very humbling to think that we're being appreciated and that we're being noticed for something that only started about two or three years ago so we're very excited, very elated about this award," said Anthony Brock, founder of Valiant Cross Academy.

Valiant Cross is currently full with 6th and 7th grade classes. The school has plans to expand all the way to 12th grade, and the gr ant will help make that happen.

"The $50,000 will go toward our future plans," Brock said. "In the year 2018, we're slated to open a high school. Not sure about the location, possibly in the downtown area hopefully. But we're going to open up a new location so that will be used for renovation, just furnishing the place and staffing."

To win the gr ant, the school submitted a video that was put up to a nationwide vote.

Brock says the results show the community's commitment to the young men in Montgomery.

"This is actually hope for so many people. If we can get this thing right, if we can turn the slate on what people think that our young men are like in society, I think that we're doing a good thing," Brock said. "We have awesome young men who come through these doors every day, a committed staff, longer school days, just a caring environment. We love on our guys but we're strict with our discipline. That's just the DNA of the school. "

Valiant Cross currently has 60 students but they plan to increase that to around 210 students in 2018.

