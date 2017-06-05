Valiant Cross Academy wins $50K grant

A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
A girl, 8, said her team was disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials said she looked like a boy.More >>
A girl, 8, said her team was disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials said she looked like a boy.More >>
The federal government contractor is accused of "removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it tow a news outlet," the Justice Department announced.More >>
The federal government contractor is accused of "removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it tow a news outlet," the Justice Department announced.More >>
Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against him.More >>
Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against him.More >>
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.More >>
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.More >>
AUSA Chapter hosted a scholarship presentation at Ingrid's Jewelers Thursday morning.More >>
The Wiregrass AUSA Chapter hosted a scholarship presentation at Ingrid's Jewelers Thursday morning.More >>
President Donald Trump is laying out his vision for overhauling the nation's air traffic control system on Monday.More >>
President Donald Trump is laying out his vision for overhauling the nation's air traffic control system on Monday.More >>
Seven people died on Saturday and dozens were injured, 21 of them critically, in the attack.More >>
Seven people died on Saturday and dozens were injured, 21 of them critically, in the attack.More >>
Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against him.More >>
Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against him.More >>
Dothan mayor Mike Schmitz announced May 2 that he would not seek reelection as mayor.More >>
Dothan mayor Mike Schmitz announced May 2 that he would not seek reelection as mayor.More >>
Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.More >>
Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.More >>
Maxwell Air Force Base has issued an off limits order telling all active duty personnel they cannot visit The Shack Bar and Grill.More >>
Maxwell Air Force Base has issued an off limits order telling all active duty personnel they cannot visit The Shack Bar and Grill.More >>
Montgomery Police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are offering a $1,000 reward for the capture of two brazen burglars who smash their way into Boost Mobile stores in Montgomery.More >>
Montgomery Police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are offering a $1,000 reward for the capture of two brazen burglars who smash their way into Boost Mobile stores in Montgomery.More >>