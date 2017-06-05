Valiant Cross Academy wins $50K grant - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Valiant Cross Academy wins $50K grant

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The "A Community Thrives" initiative is awarding Valiant Cross Academy with a $50,000 grant. It's been only two years since the all-male private school  opened its doors in downtown Montgomery.

"It's just very humbling. Very humbling to think that we're being appreciated and that we're being noticed for something that only started about two or three years ago so we're very excited, very elated about this award," said Anthony Brock, founder of Valiant Cross Academy.

Valiant Cross is currently full with 6th and 7th grade classes. The school has plans to expand all the way to 12th grade, and the grant will help make that happen.

"The $50,000 will go toward our future plans," Brock said. "In the year 2018, we're slated to open a high school. Not sure about the location, possibly in the downtown area hopefully. But we're going to open up a new location so that will be used for renovation, just furnishing the place and staffing."

To win the grant, the school submitted a video that was put up to a nationwide vote.

Brock says the results show the community's commitment to the young men in Montgomery.

"This is actually hope for so many people. If we can get this thing right, if we can turn the slate on what people think that our young men are like in society, I think that we're doing a good thing," Brock said. "We have awesome young men who come through these doors every day, a committed staff, longer school days, just a caring environment. We love on our guys but we're strict with our discipline. That's just the DNA of the school. " 

Valiant Cross currently has 60 students but they plan to increase that to around 210 students in 2018.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • GRAPHIC: McChicken brawl recorded by customer at McDonald's

    GRAPHIC: McChicken brawl recorded by customer at McDonald's

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:03:30 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:03:30 GMT

    A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.

    More >>

    A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.

    More >>

  • Eli Thompson, baby born without a nose, dies

    Eli Thompson, baby born without a nose, dies

    Monday, June 5 2017 4:14 PM EDT2017-06-05 20:14:02 GMT

    According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...

    More >>

    According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...

    More >>

  • Girl, 8, looks like a boy, soccer team disqualified

    Girl, 8, looks like a boy, soccer team disqualified

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:19 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:19:43 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:31:13 GMT

    A girl, 8, said her team was disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials said she looked like a boy. 

    More >>

    A girl, 8, said her team was disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials said she looked like a boy. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly