Man arrested, charged with arson in connection to September fire

Montgomery Fire/Rescue has charged a 26-year-old man with arson in connection to a September fire.

Antonio L. Grogan turned himself in to Montgomery Police Department June 5 and was charged with first-degree arson. He is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $10,000 bond.

At about 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 11, MF/R responded to a structure fire in the 5700 block of Calmar Drive. Upon arrival, fire units discovered a fire on the exterior of the building. Personnel removed a section of the outside wall panel to check for extension into the building and found none, with minimal damage to the exterior wall.

The circumstances surrounding the fire were originally unknown. MF/R's investigation determined that arson was the cause of the fire and identified Grogan as the suspect.

