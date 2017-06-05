Man arrested, charged with arson in connection to September fire - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Man arrested, charged with arson in connection to September fire

(Source: Montgomery County jail) (Source: Montgomery County jail)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Montgomery Fire/Rescue has charged a 26-year-old man with arson in connection to a September fire. 

Antonio L. Grogan turned himself in to Montgomery Police Department June 5 and was charged with first-degree arson. He is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $10,000 bond. 

At about 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 11, MF/R responded to a structure fire in the 5700 block of Calmar Drive. Upon arrival, fire units discovered a fire on the exterior of the building. Personnel removed a section of the outside wall panel to check for extension into the building and found none, with minimal damage to the exterior wall. 

The circumstances surrounding the fire were originally unknown. MF/R's investigation determined that arson was the cause of the fire and identified Grogan as the suspect. 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • GRAPHIC: McChicken brawl recorded by customer at McDonald's

    GRAPHIC: McChicken brawl recorded by customer at McDonald's

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:03:30 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:03:30 GMT

    A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.

    More >>

    A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.

    More >>

  • Eli Thompson, baby born without a nose, dies

    Eli Thompson, baby born without a nose, dies

    Monday, June 5 2017 4:14 PM EDT2017-06-05 20:14:02 GMT

    According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...

    More >>

    According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...

    More >>

  • Girl, 8, looks like a boy, soccer team disqualified

    Girl, 8, looks like a boy, soccer team disqualified

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:19 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:19:43 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:31:13 GMT

    A girl, 8, said her team was disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials said she looked like a boy. 

    More >>

    A girl, 8, said her team was disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials said she looked like a boy. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly