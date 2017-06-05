Randy Brinson separates himself from fray of senate candidates

With almost 20 candidates running to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions' senate seat, candidates are looking for ways to separate themselves from the fray. Randy Brinson presents himself as a businessman in the vein of Donald Trump.

“The others are career politicians. They’ve been on the government’s business, they haven’t been creating jobs, they haven’t been creating businesses they haven’t made a payroll,” Brinson said.

Brinson is the former president of the Christian Coalition of Alabama, a christian advocacy group.

“In the legislature I’ve worked to protect churches, their tax exempt status. I've worked on pro-life legislation,” Brinson said.

Brinson is also known for founding "Redeem the Vote," which focused on trying to organize and send young Christians to the polls. He said he is focused on making deals to help benefit Alabama and the country as a whole. Brinson traveled to Zambia recently in an effort to negotiate new deals with the country to be "mutually beneficial" to Alabama and the country.

Brandon said his foreign policy experience will be a large help for him if he is elected to the seat.

However, sitting senator Luther Strange is seen as having a leg up in campaign funding after he was appointed by former Gov. Bentley earlier this year.

Brandon said Strange is being funded by Washington.

“You think they don’t want it to be an election, you would think you were in communist china or Castro's Cuba," Brinson said.

Brinson said he believes having a plan is more important than having campaign ads. He said he will use a strong social media presence, along with debates, to get his message out to the people.

