Help Me Grow Alabama holds free child development screenings in - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Help Me Grow Alabama holds free child development screenings in Dothan

By Rae Larkins, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) -

Help Me Grow Alabama is connecting families to health and developmental resources. Monday afternoon, organizers provided free "Ages and Stages" Developmental Screenings for children five and under.

The screening measures how children play, learn, speak, behave and move. The goal is to make sure they are ready to start school healthy and ready to succeed. The Help Me Grow child development program focuses on children under 5 years old. At Monday's screening, children completed several activities to test their skills.

Parents also answered questions about their child to identify strengths and areas where they need more support. Lisa Smith brought her daughter to the free screening Monday.

"We play a lot of activities. I read to her, we sing, and we do a lot of stuff outside, activities. She loves to throw a ball, so looks like she might be a ball player one day," Smith said.

According to child development experts, nearly 85 percent of brain development occurs in the first few years of life, before entering kindergarten. Eighty percent of the brain is wired for learning by age three.

There were 30 questions for parents to answer. Organizers also provided activities, just in case they couldn't answer the questions.

"It just shows them where there child is compared to other children their age. If there is any concerns or red flags we'll then talk to them about letting their pediatrician know about those. We can also refer them to early intervention programs," Help Me Grow Alabama, Wiregrass Regional Care Coordinator, Will Francis said

If you have questions regarding this program or your child's development, behavior health or learning, dial 2-1-1 for further information.

If concerns are raised, parents will be provided information on appropriate services in that area and free follow-up care. Help Me Grow Alabama is funded by the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education through the Preschool development grant, the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Alabama Department of Mental Health through Project LAUNCH grant from the substance abuse and Mental Health Services Association.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Roger Smith, star of '77 Sunset Strip,' dies at age 84

    Roger Smith, star of '77 Sunset Strip,' dies at age 84

    Monday, June 5 2017 10:59 PM EDT2017-06-06 02:59:35 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 10:59 PM EDT2017-06-06 02:59:35 GMT
    Actor Roger Smith, who brought glamour to the TV detective genre as a hip private eye on "77 Sunset Strip," has died.More >>
    Actor Roger Smith, who brought glamour to the TV detective genre as a hip private eye on "77 Sunset Strip," has died.More >>

  • GRAPHIC: McChicken brawl recorded by customer at McDonald's

    GRAPHIC: McChicken brawl recorded by customer at McDonald's

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:03:30 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:03:30 GMT

    A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.

    More >>

    A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.

    More >>

  • Eli Thompson, baby born without a nose, dies

    Eli Thompson, baby born without a nose, dies

    Monday, June 5 2017 4:14 PM EDT2017-06-05 20:14:02 GMT

    According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...

    More >>

    According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly