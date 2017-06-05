Rules chairman steps down won't seek re-election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The chairman of the powerful Alabama House Rules Committee is stepping down from his chairmanship and will not seek re-election next year after two decades in the Legislature.

Republican Rep. Alan Boothe of Troy made the announcement Monday.

Boothe said he will serve in the new position of House floor leader. A news release said that the position will work with both parties "to smooth the flow of legislation in the chamber."

Boothe was first elected to the House in 1998. He was one of several Democrats who switched to the GOP in 2010 soon after Republicans won a majority of both chambers.

Boothe said that representing his district has been one of the "greatest honors of my life."

