Alabama asks US Supreme Court to let execution proceed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama's attorney general says questions about a lethal injection drug have been settled, and he's asking the U.S. Supreme Court to let an execution proceed this week.

Attorney General Steve Marshall's office said in a Monday court filing there's no reason to block the Thursday's execution of Robert Melson.

Melson was scheduled to be executed Thursday for killing three Gadsden restaurant employees during a 1994 robbery. However, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week granted a stay as it considers appeals from Melson and other inmates. They claim Alabama plans to use an ineffective sedative that will not render them unconscious.

The state says the drug, midazolam, has been upheld by the high court and the court has let executions proceed in Alabama and Arkansas using it.

