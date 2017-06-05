Maxwell issues off limits order on Montgomery bar and grill

Maxwell Air Force Base has issued an off limits order telling all active duty personnel they cannot visit The Shack Bar and Grill. Maxwell's Public Affairs confirms to WSFA 12 News the order came in a written memo from the installation commander.

Colonel Eric Shafa, the commander of the 42nd Air Base Wing at Maxwell, issued a memorandum on May 24 addressed to all Maxwell personnel.

"I have received credible information from local law enforcement that the following establishment presents conditions that adversely affect the health, safety, welfare, morale and good order and discipline of active-duty military personnel assigned to Maxwell," stated Shafa in the memo.

The letter goes on to say all active-duty, uniformed personnel including National Guard or Reserve members stationed at Maxwell or Gunter Annex are prohibited from "patronizing, visiting or entering" The Shack. Anyone who violates the order will face disciplinary action.

While the letter does not mention a specific incident, on May 20 two men were seriously injured in a shooting outside of the nightspot. Anthony Jerome Williams is facing attempted murder and assault charges. Williams remains at Montgomery County Detention Facility under a total $250,000 bond. Court documents say Williams, following a confrontation in the parking lot of the Shack, unloaded his weapon firing shots into a vehicle. Two men inside were wounded.

We do not know if the victims were airmen assigned to Maxwell.

We did reach out to the Montgomery Department of Public Safety for comment on this matter and were told to contact Maxwell.

The owner of The Shack, Jerry Cook, says neither party involved in the May 20 shooting ever entered the restaurant. He says to the best of his knowledge the altercation happened somewhere off The Shack's property.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.