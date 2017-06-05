Police put out call for help in finding Boost Mobile burglars - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

CRIMESTOPPERS

Police put out call for help in finding Boost Mobile burglars

By John O'Connor, Anchor / Reporter
(Source: CrimeStoppers) (Source: CrimeStoppers)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Montgomery police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are offering a $1,000 reward for the capture of two burglars who smashed their way into Boost Mobile stores in Montgomery.

The pair used bricks, rocks and liquor bottles to break-in through the front door. The burglaries happened on May 28 and June 1 at the Boost Mobile locations on Fairview and Federal Drive. They were captured on surveillance video.  

Boost Mobile has reported several burglaries over the past year. 

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

