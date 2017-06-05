Man arrested after woman's body found in well - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

BREAKING

Man arrested after woman's body found in well

(Source: Google maps) (Source: Google maps)
ELMORE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

Investigators have arrested and charged a man with murder after the body of a woman was found in a six-foot well Monday morning in Elmore County. 

Investigators identified the woman as 59-year old Jane Huddleston. Her body was found in the 75000 block of Highway 14 and the cause of death appears to be strangulation.

Detectives charged 41-year-old David Helms with the murder. Elmore County sheriff Bill Franklin told WSFA 12 News Helms tried to escape from jail after he was arrested. 

Helms has his first court hearing Tuesday morning. No motive for the crime is known at this time. 

