Dothan mayor announces candidacy for school board position

Dothan mayor Mike Schmitz announced May 2 that he would not seek reelection as mayor. Monday, he announced his candidacy for chairman of the Dothan City School Board.

"I believe public education is the heart of our community," said Schmitz. "The way it goes is the way our community goes."

The elections for the school board chairman and mayor are scheduled for Aug. 1. For more information about the elections, visit this link.

