Dothan mayor announces candidacy for school board position - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Dothan mayor announces candidacy for school board position

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) -

Dothan mayor Mike Schmitz announced May 2 that he would not seek reelection as mayor. Monday, he announced his candidacy for chairman of the Dothan City School Board.

"I believe public education is the heart of our community," said Schmitz. "The way it goes is the way our community goes."

The elections for the school board chairman and mayor are scheduled for Aug. 1. For more information about the elections, visit this link

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Roger Smith, star of '77 Sunset Strip,' dies at age 84

    Roger Smith, star of '77 Sunset Strip,' dies at age 84

    Monday, June 5 2017 10:59 PM EDT2017-06-06 02:59:35 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 10:59 PM EDT2017-06-06 02:59:35 GMT
    Actor Roger Smith, who brought glamour to the TV detective genre as a hip private eye on "77 Sunset Strip," has died.More >>
    Actor Roger Smith, who brought glamour to the TV detective genre as a hip private eye on "77 Sunset Strip," has died.More >>

  • Eli Thompson, baby born without a nose, dies

    Eli Thompson, baby born without a nose, dies

    Monday, June 5 2017 4:14 PM EDT2017-06-05 20:14:02 GMT

    According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...

    More >>

    According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...

    More >>

  • Angry man unleashes bedbug attack on city hall

    Angry man unleashes bedbug attack on city hall

    Monday, June 5 2017 2:35 PM EDT2017-06-05 18:35:38 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 2:58 PM EDT2017-06-05 18:58:25 GMT

    An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.

    More >>

    An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly