Zirzow's complete game puts Florida State in Super Regional over Auburn

Professional golfers and fans of golf are being encouraged to register to volunteer for the third annual Barbasol Championship.More >>
Will Zirzow threw a two-hitter and Florida State advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals for the 16th time with a 6-0 win over Auburn on Monday night in the deciding game of the Tallahassee Regional.More >>
After spending the last 20 months assisting Auburn baseball, Brad Bohannon gets his first head coaching job 126 miles up the road here in Tuscaloosa, just hours after coaching Auburn in a regional final. He was officially introduced as the 32nd head coach in Crimson Tide baseball history.More >>
Casey Mize tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts in a complete game and Auburn advanced to the finals of the NCAA baseball tournament's Tallahassee Regional with a 5-3 victory over Tennessee Tech on Saturday...More >>
Faulkner (54-12) and Lewis-Clark State (40-14) battled back and forth through 6 1/2 innings in tonight’s Avista-NAIA World Series championship game here at Harris Field, but a two-run seventh frame proved too much for the Eagles to overcome and ultimately paved the way to the 6-4 decision and the Warriors’ third consecutive title.More >>
Auburn junior right-hander Keegan Thompson struck out a season-high nine batters, and a 3-run home run by freshman Will Holland provided the difference in a 7-4 win over UCF Friday in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.More >>
To kick off the second half of the 2017 season, the Montgomery Biscuits and new owner Lou DiBella have announced a Grand Re-Opening Weekend.More >>
Auburn (35-24) baseball is preparing for the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Tournament.More >>
With 20 years of coaching track and field at Alabama State University under his belt, head coach Ritchie Beene is heading to the NCAA National Championships for the third time.More >>
