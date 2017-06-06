New program aims to keep children fed in Prattville; All the details on TIA

The City of Prattville kicks off a new initiative to keep its children fed. This program is called CHAMPS, standing for Cities Combating Hunger through After school and Summer Meal Programs.

Reporter Bethany Davis is in Prattville this morning where we'll learn all the ins and outs of the new program, where the meals will be offered, who's eligible for them. We will also learn how Prattville was selected to be a part of the program and how you can get your kids involved.

Here's what we're covering this morning during the 6 a.m. hour of Today in Alabama:

WEATHER: Amanda has the latest details on today's forecast, coming up on Today in Alabama.

Good Tuesday morning AL!!

You'll need that ?? again today, but you'll want to trade it in for the ?? tomorrow...I have your forecast on TIA!! pic.twitter.com/qDvMRQp9Um — Amanda Curran ¤ (@WSFA_Amanda) June 6, 2017

RUN HIDE FIGHT: The deadly shooting rampage that claimed the lives of six people in Orlando is a somber reminder that workplace violence can happen anywhere, anytime. So what do you do if you're caught in the middle of it? Firearms Instructor David McCullough has the details coming up at 6 a.m.

BODY FOUND: After five days of searching, the body of a missing Florida girl has been found. The body of 12-year-old Naomi Jones was found in eight-mile Creek Monday evening. Coming up at 6:05 a.m. hear what authorities had to say when they were asked why the child had been killed.

OFF LIMITS: Maxwell Air Force Base issued an "off limits order" telling all active duty personnel they cannot visit The Shack Bar and Grill on the Atlanta Highway. WSFA 12 News Reporter Rosanna Smith has the details on why this was issued coming up at 6:30 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.