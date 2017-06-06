City of Prattville to offer more summer meals, combatting childhood hunger

The City of Prattville kicks off a new initiative to keep its children fed. It's called CHAMPS, Cities Combating Hunger through Afterschool and Summer Meal Programs.

The Mayor's office and the Parks &Recreation Department will partner with United Christian Church and the Autauga-Prattville Public Library to establish new sites where children can get a healthy meal or snack, along with some fun activities.

“The City of Prattville is thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with United Christian Church on this initiative,” stated Mayor Bill Gillespie, Jr. “Pastor Dickerson and the Church began this program and through CHAMPS, we have the opportunity to help them expand. Our children are our future and no child should go hungry. We are also pleased that the Autauga-Prattville Public Library joined this important partnership and will serve as a third location, which gives us all an opportunity to promote their reading programs and intellectual stimulation during this summer.”

The National League of Cities (NLC), in partnership with Food Research and Action Center (FRAC), issued the gr ant to Prattville. NLC has supported 41 cities serving more than 10 million meals to 100,000 children over the last five years.

According to a new FRAC report, participation in the Summer Nutrition Programs plateaued last summer across the country, despite three prior years of significant growth. In July 2015, on an average weekday, the Summer Nutrition Programs served lunch to nearly 3.2 million children.

Through the CHAMPS project, the City of Prattville has received a gr ant in the amount of $22,000. NLC, FRAC and anti-hunger organizations in each state will provide cities with customized assistance, access to best practices and national experts, and opportunities for peer learning as they develop new meal programs, increase children’s participation at meal sites, and help cities establish a coordinated system of year-round efforts to reach as many children as possible throughout the community.

