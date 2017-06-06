Ronda Walker announces run for AL Senate District 25

Ronda Walker, current Vice Chairman of the Montgomery County Commission, announced her candidacy for Alabama Senate District 25.

Walker has served on the Montgomery County Commission since 2014. She along with the other members of the commission have expanded opportunities to businesses and residents by bringing jobs to the area.

“Voter trust has been shattered and confidence in state government is at an all-time low,” said Walker in her announcement. “The great state of Alabama is stuck in neutral because elected officials are more concerned about political expediency and keeping lobbyists happy than the good of the state. I am running for the Alabama Senate because I believe Alabama can and must do better.”

Citing her achievements on the Montgomery County Commission, Walker said, “In 2016, Montgomery saw more job growth than any other area of the state. This happened because the City, County, and Chamber of Commerce leaders, myself included, worked very hard to create an environment that encouraged companies to locate and expand their businesses in our area. We all came together to do what was best for the River Region. I believe true leaders will reach across the aisle, build relationships, and make decisions that ensure the best outcome for all citizens.”

Alabama Senate District 25 encompasses nearly 158,000 Alabamians in parts of Montgomery Elmore and Crenshaw counties.

