1 lane of I-85 SB near Waugh blocked after crash

Motorists traveling on I-85 southbound near the Waugh exit may experience delays after a crash, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff app, I-85 SB near the 15-mile marker has been reduced to one lane as crews work to clear the roadway. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution when driving through this area.

No other details surrounding the crash are known at this time. Continue to check back for updates.

