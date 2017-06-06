Amanda: The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow...

It has rained each and every day in Montgomery for the past 8 days, and sadly we are continuing this trend of wet weather into our Tuesday. You're probably thinking there isn't much of a chance for the sunshine to return before we see our streak hit the double digit mark, but there is hope on the horizon!! To explain, I need a little help from the musical Annie... *cue the show tunes*

The sun will come out tomorrow // Bet your bottom dollar that tomorrow there'll be sun.

Just thinking about tomorrow // Clears away the clouds and the rain 'til there's none

When I'm stuck with a day that's gray and rainy // I just stick out my umbrella and grin and say... Oh!

The sun will come out tomorrow // So you gotta hang on 'til tomorrow, come what may!

Tomorrow, tomorrow, I love ya, tomorrow // You're always a day away...

YES - it is true!! We will finally see the sunshine return to our forecast tomorrow, but first we must deal with more showers and storms today...

Tuesday: Since very early this morning on Today in Alabama, I have been watching a cluster of rain and storm activity as it has made its way over the Florida panhandle and into our southern counties. As a warm front lifted through the area, the showers were right along the boundary; it is continuing to move towards the north and east now, bringing with it more rain to some towns now in lower Alabama.

Now, at the exact same time there is a cold front towards the north of Alabama... this front will move southward and help spark more showers/storms in our central counties, but it will also help push this mess of a system out of our state for good! Once the two boundaries meet, they will converge and continue to keep rain coverage high, so expect one more day of wet weather before we clear things out. Keep your WSFA weather app handy to track individual area of rain for your neck of the woods through the afternoon.

Besides the rain, we remain warm in the 80s with dewpoints elevated in the 70s... that's a recipe for a muggy afternoon for sure.

Wednesday and Beyond: The vast majority of our computer models are agreeing the once separate cold and warm fronts will come together and head towards the south. This means timing wise we can expect the showers to start tapering off this evening and generally ending up the time we all wake up on Wednesday. A few leftover raindrops on radar are still possible, but things will be much drier by this time tomorrow.

By the afternoon, cooler and drier area will have finally made its way into our region... that means temperatures into the low/mid 80s feel very comfortable by the end of the day. We keep the dry air around for a few days, but that unsaturated atmosphere will heat up effectively!! Each and every day highs climb a bit, so by the weekend, we are into the upper 80s and low 90s range. Some isolated storm activity could pop up due to the heat, but overall coverage is not impressive.

