Family of victims in fatal I-85 crash file lawsuit against trucking company

Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.More >>
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.More >>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.More >>
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.More >>
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.More >>
AUSA Chapter hosted a scholarship presentation at Ingrid's Jewelers Thursday morning.More >>
The Wiregrass AUSA Chapter hosted a scholarship presentation at Ingrid's Jewelers Thursday morning.More >>
An unidentified assailant attacked a police officer near Notre Dame Cathedral on Tuesday, and the officer then shot and wounded the attacker, Paris police said.More >>
An unidentified assailant attacked a police officer near Notre Dame Cathedral on Tuesday, and the officer then shot and wounded the attacker, Paris police said.More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
A newly released classified document says Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before last year's presidential election.More >>
A newly released classified document says Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before last year's presidential election.More >>
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.More >>
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.More >>
The Predators are going back to Pittsburgh having tied up the defending champs at 2-2, turning this into a best-of-three sprint to the Stanley Cup.More >>
The Predators are going back to Pittsburgh having tied up the defending champs at 2-2, turning this into a best-of-three sprint to the Stanley Cup.More >>
A man charged with a woman's murder in Elmore County had his first court appearance Tuesday.More >>
A man charged with a woman's murder in Elmore County had his first court appearance Tuesday.More >>
All lanes of Interstate 85 southbound near the interchange are back open after debris in the roadway forced traffic to be diverted, Montgomery Police say.More >>
All lanes of Interstate 85 southbound near the interchange are back open after debris in the roadway forced traffic to be diverted, Montgomery Police say.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle in connection with several reported crimes Monday.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle in connection with several reported crimes Monday.More >>