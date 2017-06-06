Family of victims in fatal I-85 crash file lawsuit against trucking company

The family of the victims in a fatal crash on Interstate 85 in Macon County have filed a lawsuit against the tractor-trailer company involved in the crash, according to Beasley Allen Law Firm.

Lawyers from Beasley Allen say they are representing the families of Angel Zaragonza and Roberto Linares. The two were killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer operated by Wooden Products and Ryder.

The driver of the van, Bertha Zaragonza, and passengers Juana Sambrano and Lluminda Linares-Zaragonza are also being represented, Beasley Allen said.

Alabama State Troopers reported that the crash happened on I-85, two miles north of Shorter. Linares and a 16-month-old child, identified as Zaragonza, were passengers in a 2001 Toyota Sienna. The Toyota was hit by a 2011 Freightliner tractor trailer before striking a 2014 Ford Focus, Troopers said.

According to Beasley Allen, at the time of the crash, traffic in front of the Toyota Sienna van had slowed and was stopping due to another accident. State Troopers were on the scene working to clear the roadway and were using blue flashing lights. The van recognized the slowing traffic and reduced its speed to around 25 to 30 miles per hour, Beasley Allen said.

The complaint alleges that the tractor trailer, driven by Wooden Products/Ryder employee Ronnie Slayton, failed to observe the slowed and stopping traffic. The tractor trailer slammed into the Toyota van at a speed of approximately 70 mph.

The Plaintiffs are being represented by Beasley Allen lawyer Michael J. Crow, with co-counsel David B. Chancellor, LLC and Walter E. McGowan of Gray, Langford, Sapp, McGowan, Gray, Gray & Nathanson in Tuskegee, Alabama.

“This tragic crash was entirely preventable,” Crow said. “The defendants had a duty to exercise reasonable care in the operation of the truck, including paying attention to traffic and driving a reasonable distance from other vehicles to allow for stopping.”

