I-85 SB near interchange reopens after bricks removed from roadway

All lanes of Interstate 85 southbound near the interchange are back open after debris in the roadway forced traffic to be diverted, Montgomery Police say.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, I-85 southbound was diverted down I-65 northbound after a large amount of bricks made it onto the roadway. The Alabama Department of Transportation removed the bricks from the roadway and lanes have been reopened.

No word on how the bricks made it onto the roadway how long cleanup may take. Continue to check back for updates.

