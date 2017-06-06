Vehicle sought after man reportedly exposes self to Montgomery women

The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle in connection with several reported crimes Monday.

The vehicle is suspected of being connected to three reports of indecent exposure on Monday. It is described as a newer model gray or silver American sports car similar to a Dodge Charger, Dodge Challenger, Ford Mustang or Chevrolet Camaro with black racing stripes down the side. The vehicle has an Alabama disabled veteran tag.

The driver is described as being a male in his early twenties. He was seen wearing a Carver High School hoodie and a University of Alabama baseball cap.

The first report came after 3 p.m. when a woman was approached by the suspected vehicle at South Hull Street and Felder Avenue. MPD says the driver stopped the vehicle and exposed himself after asking the woman for directions. After 5 p.m. MPD received two more reports involving the driver and the vehicle around Wynlakes Boulevard, Dunwoody and Lakeridge Drive. Both female victims in the additional reports were walking when approached by the vehicle, MPD says.

Anyone with knowledge of this vehicle is asked to call 911, CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, or contact MPD Special Victims Unit at 625-3832.

