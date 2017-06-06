Elmore County murder suspect appears in court

Defendant David Helms made his first appearance in Elmore County District Court Tuesday for reportedly killing Jane Huddleston and dumping her body in a well.

Helms is charged with murder, second degree escape and criminal mischief.

Sheriff Bill Franklin told WSFA 12 News an inmate tipped investigators off to Huddleston's murder. Helms was in the Elmore County Detention Facility over the weekend on an unrelated charge and reportedly told another inmate about Huddleston's murder.

Franklin and investigators found the body within two hours of receiving the information and arrested Helms for murder.

Chief Deputy District Attorney CJ Robinson called Helms a flight risk. During an interview with investigators Monday, Helms attempted to break a window and escape from the jail.

In court on Tuesday, Helms told District Judge Glenn Goggans he attempted to escape because he was siphoning gasoline before the arrest, and investigators could smell the gas on his breath.

Goggans set Helms bond at $100,000 dollars cash for the murder count, $30,000 dollars cash for second degree escape, and $3,000 dollars for the criminal mischief count.

The address Helms gave to the court during his first appearance is the same address as Huddleston, the murder victim.

Robinson said the victim and the defendant had been staying together, but no motive has been determined.

