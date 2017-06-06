Elmore County murder suspect appears in court

Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.More >>
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.More >>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.More >>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.More >>
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.More >>
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.More >>
AUSA Chapter hosted a scholarship presentation at Ingrid's Jewelers Thursday morning.More >>
The Wiregrass AUSA Chapter hosted a scholarship presentation at Ingrid's Jewelers Thursday morning.More >>
A newly released classified document says Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before last year's presidential election.More >>
A newly released classified document says Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before last year's presidential election.More >>
An unidentified assailant attacked a police officer near Notre Dame Cathedral on Tuesday, and the officer then shot and wounded the attacker, Paris police said.More >>
An unidentified assailant attacked a police officer near Notre Dame Cathedral on Tuesday, and the officer then shot and wounded the attacker, Paris police said.More >>
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.More >>
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man in reference to a burglary investigation, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers reports.More >>
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man in reference to a burglary investigation, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers reports.More >>
The Predators are going back to Pittsburgh having tied up the defending champs at 2-2, turning this into a best-of-three sprint to the Stanley Cup.More >>
The Predators are going back to Pittsburgh having tied up the defending champs at 2-2, turning this into a best-of-three sprint to the Stanley Cup.More >>
A suspect has been arrested following a burglary in progress call to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
A suspect has been arrested following a burglary in progress call to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>