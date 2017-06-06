Man charged with Elmore County murder has court appearance, bond set

A man charged with a woman's murder in Elmore County had his first court appearance Tuesday.

David Helms, 41, appeared in the Elmore County court on charges of murder, escape in the second degree and criminal mischief in the third degree. His bond was set at $130,000, cash, for the murder and escape counts, and a $3,000 bond was set for the criminal mischief count.

Helms was arrested Monday after the body of a woman was found in a six-foot well Monday morning in Elmore County. Investigators identified the woman as 59-year-old Jane Huddleston. Her body was found in the 75000 block of Highway 14, and the cause of death appears to be strangulation.

Elmore County sheriff Bill Franklin told WSFA 12 News Helms tried to escape from jail after he was arrested.

No motive for the crime is known at this time.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.