Nails should be clear around Hwy. 331 and Hobbie Rd., 1 lane partially blocked

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office advised caution around Highway 331 and Hobbie Road after a large amount of nails were spilled due to a wreck.

Alabama Department of Transportation and MCSO units are at the scene attempting to clear the roadway. MCSO says the nails should be clear now, but one lane is partially blocked by a DOT vehicle.

Motorists should use caution.

