Judge Roy Moore chooses former state senator as campaign chairman

Bill Armistead has been tapped to serve as Campaign Chairman for the Roy Moore for U.S. Senate Campaign.

The announcement comes Tuesday. Armistead is a former state senator, having served two terms from 1994 to 2002. He also served as the former Alabama Republican Party Chairman from 2011 to 2015.

"I have known Bill for over 25 years and know him to be an ethical leader of our party who consistently stands up for our shared conservative values," said Judge Roy Moore.

Using his experience as a the former Chairman of the Alabama Republican Part, Judge Moore says Armistead will help "engage the real people of Alabama who are frustrated by establishment politics in Washington and want a Senator who will be their voice."

While Armistead was the Alabama Republican Party Chairman, the party won every statewide office including the election of Judge Moore as Chief Justice in 2012.

"Judge Roy Moore will be the next United States Senator from Alabama, and I am proud to offer my endorsement and support," said Bill Armistead on Facebook.

Armistead's appointment as Campaign Chairman is just the first of several announcements to come in the following days and weeks from the Judge Roy Moore for Senate Leadership Team.

