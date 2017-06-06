1 arrested, charged in connection to burglary attempt - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

1 arrested, charged in connection to burglary attempt

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A suspect has been arrested following a burglary in progress call to the Montgomery Police Department. 

MPD patrol units responded to the 600 block of Felder Avenue after receiving the call. One suspect was arrested, but MPD says there could possibly be two suspects involved. 

Charges are pending further investigation.

