Man wanted in reference to burglary investigation in Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man in reference to a burglary investigation, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers reports.

Robert Smith, 52, is wanted for active burglary and theft warrants. Smith, also known by the nickname "Flats," is known to frequent the Madison Park subdivision in Montgomery.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Robert Smith should immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. A tip may lead to a cash reward.

